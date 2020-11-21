Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 229 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 229.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Progressive by 33.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

