Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 19,462 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.82% of First Merchants worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

