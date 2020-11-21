Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 189 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

