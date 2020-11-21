Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 183 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

