Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 17,305 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of SLB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

