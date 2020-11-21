Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,440 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 109.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 89.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

