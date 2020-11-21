Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 140 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $190.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.