Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 135 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $134.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.