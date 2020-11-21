Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 102 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.55 and its 200 day moving average is $321.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

