Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $300.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.80 and a 200 day moving average of $342.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

