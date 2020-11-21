Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,161 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

