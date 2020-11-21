Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $11.63 Million Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.48% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $103,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $12,174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $4,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNT opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

