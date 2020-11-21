Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 604.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 118.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 75,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

NYSE HUM opened at $406.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.01. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.