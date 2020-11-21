Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

NYSE:UBER opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

