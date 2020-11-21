Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

