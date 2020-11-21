Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $852,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 74,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,443.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

