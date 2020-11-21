Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

