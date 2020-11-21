Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.73 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.01.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

