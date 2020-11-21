Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

