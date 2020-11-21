Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

