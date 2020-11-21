Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $117.40 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.