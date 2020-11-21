Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

