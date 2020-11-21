Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.