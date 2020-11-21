Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

