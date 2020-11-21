Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.