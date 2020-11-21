Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

EW stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

