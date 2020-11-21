Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

