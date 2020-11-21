Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

