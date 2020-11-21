Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PB opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

