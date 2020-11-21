Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

