Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $433.64 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $444.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

