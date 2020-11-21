Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $474,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $142.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

