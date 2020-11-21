Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

