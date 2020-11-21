Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 245 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.