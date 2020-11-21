Proton Trading Up 2.2% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $411,265.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,957,645,816 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

