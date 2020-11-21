Proton Token (PTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $123,216.53 and approximately $34,977.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

