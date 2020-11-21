Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.59.

PFPT opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,853 shares of company stock worth $3,825,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

