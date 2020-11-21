Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Profire Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $58,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,828 shares of company stock worth $249,621. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

