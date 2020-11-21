Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 629,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 934,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

