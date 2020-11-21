PRIZM Market Cap Tops $16.26 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $25,839.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00064976 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,112,778 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

