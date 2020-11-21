PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $21,540.58 and approximately $14.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022807 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

