Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 4th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

PRMW opened at $14.79 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.