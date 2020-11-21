Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%.

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Precipio has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc is a cancer diagnostics company, which engages in the development and provision of a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis. Its products include MX-ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HRM kits and ICP liquid biopsy testing.

