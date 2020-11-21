PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

