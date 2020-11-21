PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
PPL has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
PPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
