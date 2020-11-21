PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

