Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $905,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $525,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

