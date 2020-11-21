Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

POST stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.