Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pool were worth $42,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,658. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $339.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $391.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

