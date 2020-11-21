POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Issues Earnings Results

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.83. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

