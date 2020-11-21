PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino Buys 264,900 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 264,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,003,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,805.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $5.12 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 4.32.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

